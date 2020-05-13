Ashley Alexiss Rocks Curve-Hugging, High-Slit Dress In Steamy Instagram Post

Ashley Alexiss showed off her curves in the best way possible in a new post on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a photo in which she rocked a strapless, skintight dress with a revealing leg slit as she stood on a deck in the sun. The dress did nothing but favors for her figure and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Ashley standing on a wooden deck underneath a large umbrella. Behind her, two blue lounge chairs could be seen. The ocean could be seen rolling onto the shore in the background, though it is unclear exactly where the image was taken. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays cast shadows over Ashley’s body. Despite posing in the shade, the Sports Illustrated model stood out in her stunning dress.

Ashley’s dress featured an abstract mix of red, purple, blue, and orange shapes. The strapless top clung to her busty chest, causing her ample cleavage to spill out. Meanwhile, the skintight fabric followed her body shape to draw attention to her flat tummy and hourglass figure.

The lower half of the full-length piece had a large slit that came up above Ashley’s thigh, putting her shapely leg on full display. Her dress hugged her round booty and hips closely.

Ashley accessorized her outfit with a pair of square, black sunglasses. She looked to be sporting a mostly natural face of makeup, including what appeared to be some subtle bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair pulled back in what appeared to be a high, stick-straight ponytail.

Ashley posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that further accentuated her figure. She stuck her bare leg out and played with her sunglasses as she looked off-camera.

In the caption, Ashley noted that she would be in the Maldives right now, but she is staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post garnered more than 4,600 likes and nearly 40 comments in under an hour as fans showered Ashley with love in the comments section. Many expressed admiration for the model using various emoji, while others shared kind words.

“Wow really looking gorgeous and so beautiful,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Ummmm babe!!” another user added.

“That is a really nice dress,” a third follower wrote.

Ashley’s fans know that she can pull off any look. She shared another post earlier this week in which she rocked a sequined top and minuscule shorts, which her followers loved.