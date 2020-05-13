Gwen Singer Sizzles In A Black G-String & Nude Heels: ‘A Girls Legs Are Her Best Friends’

Gwen Singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a racy new photo with her loyal fans. The model let it all hang out while revealing in the caption that her legs were her best friends.

In the sexy shot, Gwen looked smoking hot as she rocked a revealing lingerie set. The strappy black bra clung tightly to her ample bust and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

She also added a minuscule black g-string that exposed her bare backside, and put the spotlight on her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of nude heels that help to show off her killer stems, and some small earrings.

Gwen posed in front of a large window. She turned her body to the side and propped one of her legs up on a nearby chair. She arched her back and rested a hand on her thigh as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair pulled halfway back behind her head. The rest of her locks were styled in sexy ringlet curls that cascaded down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemingly included mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and around her eyes. The application appeared to be completed with dark pink lipstick.

Gwen’s more than 1 million followers immediately began to gush over the post, clicking the like button more than 3,300 times within the first 14 minutes after it was shared online. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave over 100 comments during that time.

“You will never post a pic of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” one follower remarked.

“Flawless,” another declared.

“Babe your body is insane,” a third social media user wrote.

“Long legs & Killer heels,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her fit figure in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting see-through lingerie, plunging tops, and racy bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a pinstripe jumper with no shirt underneath. To date, that post has raked in more than 40,000 likes and over 930 comments.