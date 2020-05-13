‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Coming To HBO Max June 25

After months of silence on the Doom Patrol front, fans of the DC Comics-based series finally know when season 2 is due to premiere. They also know there’s going to be a second platform where they can watch the series. HBO Max announced its summer programming schedule through a press release Wednesday morning and the second season of the show will air on both it and DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is debuting on June 25 alongside several other original programs set to air next month. Season 2 will be launching the same day as three other original series hit HBO Max. The second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series Esme & Roy, the third season of the comedy-thriller Search Party, and the first of four hour-long episodes of Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO will all also hit the platform on June 25.

ComicBook reported the official synopsis for Doom Patrol season 2. The first season ended with Cliff Steele aka Robotman, Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman, Jane also known as Crazy Jane, and Victor Stone aka Cyborg, being shrunk down and stranded on Robot Man’s model race track. The members of the team are apparently going to have to deal with their feelings of betrayal from the one-time leader and benefactor of the group, Niles Caulder.

The team will also have to deal with a new member of Doom Patrol in Niles’ daughter. The young woman’s powers are still unknown but are thought to be a real threat to the entire world. Season 2 will feature much of the same cast as the previous season with Brendon Frasier as Robotman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg and Timothy Hutton as Caulder. Series newcomer Abigail Shapiro plays Caulder’s daughter, Abigail Spinner.

The announcement came as HBO Max continued to roll out other programs that will get air time over the summer and into the fall. Other additions include Seth Rogen’s new animated series announced last month. It’s going to be hitting airwaves starting August 6.

Other highly touted programs don’t yet have a release date. That includes the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion of the Friends cast. The special episode was originally supposed to air at the launch of the service but the coronavirus outbreak delayed it indefinitely. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Selena Gomez is getting her own cooking show on the platform, but an air date has yet to be announced.