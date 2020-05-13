Mariah Carey Wears Black Tank Top & Leather Skirt For Throwback Photo With Stevie Wonder

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to wish music icon Stevie Wonder a happy birthday. The “We Belong Together” chart-topper posted a couple of photos that were taken in 1998 at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, per Alarmy.

Carey stunned in a black tank top, which displayed her arms and decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a black leather skirt that fell just above the knees. Even though her most recent upload didn’t showcase her from the waist down, she wore the outfit with black heels. Carey sported her straight blond hair down and didn’t opt for any visible accessories. For her makeup application, she applied a coat of lipstick and appeared to have on eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow.

Wonder rocked a black jacket with a multicolored decorative beaded collar, black loose fitted pants, and black leather shoes. To complete the look, he accessorized himself with his signature black sunglasses.

In the first shot, Carey was captured hugging Wonder. The duo placed their arms around each other and shared a sweet moment. Carey closed her eyes while they both smiled.

In the next slide, Wonder raised his sunglasses up while Carey looked directly at him with a huge grin. She raised her hand to his shoulder while he held onto her back. The pair were captured side-on and clearly enjoyed each other’s company.

For her caption, Carey wished Wonder a happy birthday and declared him as her “all time favorite artist.” She thanked him for being the soundtrack to her life and hashtagged the upload with his name.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 810 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 9.4 million followers.

“Beautiful pic and I’m sure the memory was even better,” one user wrote.

“Queen of loving and appreciating other artists,” another devotee shared.

“Two of the GREATEST vocalists of all time, the artistry just JUMPED out,” remarked a third fan.

“The two artists with the greatest sense of melody my ears have ever heard,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Wonder is celebrating his 70th birthday today. On their website, he is the sixth most-popular celebrity born on May 13.

Carey is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the singer held a virtual birthday party for her twin children — Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carey and her kids wore custom-made white T-shirts that had “Roc and Roe’s virtual birthday” written on them.