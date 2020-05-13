Robert De Niro Claims Donald Trump Doesn’t Care How Many People Die From The Coronavirus

Actor Robert De Niro took aim at President Donald Trump in a recent interview, claiming that the commander in chief “doesn’t even care how many people die” of coronavirus.

De Niro made his comments in an interview with BBC Newsnight that aired on Tuesday. The Irishman actor bemoaned the plight of Americans under Trump, saying the president’s desire to re-open the country was likely dictated by his desire to get re-elected.

“It’s appalling. He wants to be re-elected, he doesn’t even care how many people die.”

“It’s like Shakespearean the whole thing” – actor Robert de Niro on how the coronavirus outbreak is being handled in the US#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/k64t3Mhcl9 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 12, 2020

The show’s host, Emily Maitlis. pointed out that the president has “given himself a platform” because of his elected office and that he was likely to “take issue” with De Niro’s depiction of him. He responded with the assurance that Trump “doesn’t care” what is said about him.

“The people he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for. He could care less about them. They might like to tell themselves that or delude themselves, but he doesn’t care about them.”

The longtime actor and Trump critic also put blame on the president for the infection and death rate of COVID-19 in the United States. According to De Niro, Trump should have been quicker to implement practices that would have slowed the spread of infection, like the Defense Production Act.

The New York City native also spoke about what it was like seeing his hometown empty. He said seeing the ghostly, empty streets was like something out of a movie.

“It’s kind of like a science fiction movie but it’s real” – Robert De Niro on what it’s like in New York amid the coronavirus outbreak#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/hayZByJBd5 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 12, 2020

According to a report in Deadline, De Niro also shared frustration about the virus response in his city during a mid-April interview. He said he wished the government had acted earlier and he believes they had sufficient notice to do so. He compared the feel of the city to the weeks following the September 11 terrorist attacks just over 18 years ago.

De Niro did, however, have some a positive reaction to at least one elected official, namely New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The actor said he believes his governor has “done a great job” and that the president could take note of New York’s current response to the virus outbreak.

The comments come just days after Cuomo’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he confessed to being “a big De Niro fan.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, Colbert asked Cuomo who he would like to play him in a movie about the COVID-19 outbreak after De Niro expressed interest in the project.