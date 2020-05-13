Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Gorgeous Instagram Update

Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen delighted her 15.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a stunning snap that showcased her beauty. She didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated exactly where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be somewhere the sun was able to shine on her face. A wall behind her with a narrow alcove held a small black lantern, but the focus of the shot was Gisele’s beauty — and the breathtaking plant in front of her.

Gisele posed with a gorgeous plant that had lush green leaves towards the bottom and a stunning bloom stretching up towards the sky. The plant had a mixture of flowers and small buds still not quite ready to open, as well as strands that emerged from the unique greenery. Gisele appeared to be wearing a simple strapless top, as just a hint of white was visible near her chest. Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the shot, and she had her face raised until it was just an inch or two from the flower.

Gisele closed her eyes, and seemed to be taking some time to relax and enjoy a bit of stillness. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in effortless waves, and it seemed like she had just rolled out of bed rather than spent hours carefully coiffing her strands. She had on no jewelry beyond a pair of delicate, minimalist earrings, and her beauty look was natural yet stunning.

Gisele appeared to have a soft petal pink shade on her lips, which accentuated the serene smile that graced her face. She had her eyes closed, and didn’t seem to have much eye makeup on beyond perhaps what seemed like a coat of mascara on her luscious lashes.

Gisele’s followers absolutely loved the simple snap, and the post racked up over 95,700 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow model Camille Kostek. The post also received 974 comments from Gisele’s eager fans.

“Beautiful,” one fan said simply, followed by several flower emoji to further express her thoughts on the shot.

“What is the name of that flower? Really beautiful!” one fan commented, wanting to know more about the unique bloom in front of Gisele.

“You are glowing as usual. Thank u for everything you’ve done with your platform! Sending lots of love to you and your family!” one follower added.

Gisele occasionally shares snaps that showcase her family, including her husband, NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the Brazilian beauty shared a family photo taken on Easter in which she and Tom shared a kiss while their three children stood by their side. The whole family posed in front of an ocean for a magical shot.