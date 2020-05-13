Former ‘RHOC’ Stars Criticized For Expensive Virtual Happy Hour

Former stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have come under fire recently for an event they are hosting. The announcement was made via Instagram on Tuesday.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

“Double trouble is coming your way… I am hosting an exclusive Virtual Happy Hour with my girl Tamra Judge this Friday, May 15th, at 8 pm EST…Bring all of your juicy questions, cocktails, and let’s WHOOP IT UP,” Gunvalson posted.

Fans immediately scowled at the high price tag with Judge receiving many negative responses as Gunvalson had turned off commenting.

“That’s a lot to ask for right now – just sayin… nice to donate it, but why $200 a person? We are all out of jobs,” said one commenter.

“I think I’ll give my $200 to charity,” another replied.

Judge responded late Tuesday night via her Instagram that she had lowered prices to $125 per person.

While the post mentioned that part of the proceeds would go towards the organization, Direct Relief, the exact percentage the pair will be donating is unclear.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization whose mission is “to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.” according to its website. The organization is currently sending supplies, aid, and providing data for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gunvalson, an original cast member of the show, along with Judge, who joined in Season Three, announced in January that they would be exiting the show that is currently filming. Both have been in the news recently for various comments they have made about the pandemic.

Gunvalson came under fire in April when she asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to open up beauty parlors, nail salons, restaurants, and small businesses so that people can return to work, Page Six reported. Gunvalson received lots of disagreement from her followers, including salon owners, nail technicians, and food service workers.

Judge recently slammed her former co-stars for filming during the pandemic. The current cast was seen recording far apart with masks on at first but later failed to follow social distancing measures when they posted pictures of them hugging.

“It just wasn’t the smartest move on their part to post that publicly. To do it, period!” Judge went on to say.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is back filming after a production delay. Cast members are shooting scenes with cell phones and equipment provided by Bravo.