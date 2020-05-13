Dasha Mart Flaunts Killer Curves In Hot Pink Bodysuit & Ripped Shorts

Russian model Dasha Mart seems to enjoy entertaining her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a variety of posts that show her modeling some of the sexiest clothing she can find. She has the body to rock just about any look, and on Wednesday, she shared an update that featured her looking spectacular in a hot pink bodysuit with a pair of shorts.

The Florida-based model was pictured outside standing on a sidewalk near a group of buildings in the update. The geotag indicated that she was in West Palm Beach.

Dasha looked stylish and sexy in her outfit, which included the bodysuit that featured a low-cut neckline, which showed off her cleavage. The bodysuit had skinny shoulder straps that gave her fans a good look at her shapely arms. She paired the top with black shorts that featured several rips across the front, allowing the bodysuit to show through. The shorts had a button-up front and were cut off just below her cheeks. She completed her look with a small, stylish shoulder bag.

The photo captured Dasha from the front as she struck a flirty pose. With one hand placed behind here head, she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. She posed with one hip cocked to the side, accentuating her slender waist and curvy hips.

Her long hair appeared to be straightened, and it fell over one shoulder. Her makeup application looked to include smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade on her lips.

Dasha wrote a lengthy caption in Russian. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she described her diet and other things she did to maintain her health. She also asked her followers about their habits.

Most of the replies were in Russian, but some of her English admirers took a minute to comment on how Dasha looked in her sexy outfit.

“You look stunning beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stay as u are forever,” quipped a second fan.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Have a wonderful day,” a third follower chimed in.

“Wow babe that color looks amazing on you,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Dasha has not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from sharing content online. She seems to have a pulse on what her fans like to see, and she updates her Instagram page fairly regularly. Not too long ago, she flaunted her fabulous physique and flexibility in a revealing bikini while stretching on the beach.