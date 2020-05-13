Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Booty In A Racy White Thong Bikini: ‘My Kinda Vibe’

Sarah Houchens went full bombshell in a skimpy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The model put her curves on display while revealing in the caption that she was liking the vibes she was feeling.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah looked smoking hot wearing a white bikini. The skimpy top clung to her ample bust and boasted a racy cutout in the front to expose her cleavage. Her trim arms and shoulders were also seen in the suit.

The matching thong bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and tiny waist in the process. Sarah’s flat tummy and toned abs were also visible in the pics. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Sarah stood outside on a balcony to snap the selfies. She posed in an array of positions which flashed her curves from nearly every angle, putting the spotlight on her backside. In the background of the photos, a clear blue sky and a city landscape could be seen.

She wore her long, golden locks parted to the side. She styled her mane in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also sported a natural makeup look in the shots. The application appeared to include long lashes and bright eyes, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and under eyes. She seemingly completed her face with pink lip gloss.

Sarah’s 855,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the snaps. The post garnered more than 5,900 likes in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 messages.

“Looking good Sarah,” one follower said.

“Wow… beautiful,” another wrote.

“Superbe [sic]….Stunning Beauty…First Class,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous absolutely perfect look amazing,” a fourth social media user declared.

Sarah isn’t shy about showing off her gym-honed curves for her online snaps. The fitness model is often seen sporting tight workout gear, racy bathing suits, and scanty lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the attention of her fans when she posed in a sexy pink bikini. The post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 15,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.