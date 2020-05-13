Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Flexibility In Skintight Coral Leggings

Carrie Underwood looks gorgeous in new workout photo.

Carrie Underwood not only stuns on the red carpet, but she also shows her true beauty as she works out to keep herself in great shape. The country music sensation is featured in a new Instagram snap that was shared on Wednesday. She showed off how flexible she is while wearing a pair of skintight leggings from her own line of CALIA active wear.

The recent photo, that was posted on her company’s Instagram, shows Carrie sitting on the floor of what appears to be a room of her house, or possibly a carpeted porch, in a flexible position. One leg is over the other as she is staring off into the distance. She reveals her well-toned legs in a pair of coral leggings that features a white scalloped stripe running down the sides. The matching coral top is peeping out underneath a white jacket. The mom of two also has on a pair of white sneakers for her stretching workout.

The blond beauty has her long locks pulled up into a unique twisted bun towards the top of her head. She has a face full of makeup with what appears to be smoky eye shadow, a touch of mascara, and a bit of color on her cheek bones. She added a bit of glossy lip color as well.

In the background are a couple of brown wicker chairs with various colored cushions sitting on them. There is a pink blanket draped over one of the chairs. The other one has a guitar leaning against it as a reminder of Carrie Underwood’s love of music.

It seems that many of Carrie’s fans are also fans of her colorful active wear collection. They quickly took to the comments to ask where to get the leggings and to say how much they love the color.

“I love this outfit! So gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Beautiful! I love the scallop detail,” another fan indicated.

“I love working out in the morning and listening to @carrieunderwood,” someone else wrote.

Just last month, Carrie Underwood showed off more of her workout gear in a photo taken outdoors as she hinted on taking advantage of nice weather. The “Blown Away” singer loves to encourage her fans on her own Instagram account to take care of themselves by getting in some exercise and making time for some self-care. Her new book called Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life emphasizes better health and what she has learned from her own experiences. She also shares some tidbits frequently on social media to encourage others in their own health journey.