Alexa Collins Dazzles In Full-Glam ‘Bathroom Photoshoot’ On Instagram

Alexa Collins went full glam for today’s Instagram share, dazzling fans with a sultry photoshoot that saw her posing in her bathroom. The stunning blonde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a chic satin top and tight-fitting jeans, oozing elegance and sex appeal as she posed seductively to show off her insane figure. The model shared two photos of the eye-catching look, which was complete with a sophisticated makeup and hairstyle.

In the pictures, Alexa wore a strappy, low-cut top that flaunted her cleavage, offering fans an eyeful of curves thanks to its sexy push-up effect. The number was a pastel-pink color and fit tightly on her bust and midriff, accentuating her lean physique. The top featured padded cups that further emphasized her perky chest, and had thick straps that tied with large, loopy bows draping down her shoulders. The glossy fabric had a subtle sheen that accentuated her glowing tan, calling attention to her ample decolletage area and bare arms.

The 24-year-old wore the top tucked inside her pants, which were a high-rise style that further highlighted her tiny waist. The white-wash blue hugged her body, showing off her hips and thighs.

Alexa made sure everyone was eyeing her killer curves as she posed with her hands on her hips, turning her side to the camera to showcase her sculpted midsection. The model let herself be photographed from the front for the second snap, cocking her hip and tucking her thumb in her pocket. She fixed the lens with a smoldering look and parted open her legs, all the while keeping one hand on her hip.

Both photos captured her from the mid-thigh up and were focused on her hourglass frame. The pics also showed a glimpse of the stylish bathroom, which was decorated in a cream palette and had a trendy art piece hanging on the wall next to a dark-toned, wood cabinet.

The Florida cutie opted for a face-full of makeup for the shoot, rocking a glossy pink lipstick that perfectly matched her top. Her glam look appeared to include dramatic faux eyelashes, as well as dark eyeliner under her eyes to further bring out her stirring gaze. She accessorized with sparkling gold jewelry, wearing large hoop earrings and a lavish ring band in addition to her wrist watch. Her long, golden tresses were styled in wavy curls that framed her face, brushing over one or both shoulders depending on the pose.

The double update was very well received by her followers, racking up close to 7,300 likes and 157 comments within the first three hours of going live. Fans seemed to have fallen in love with the stylish look, offering up a flurry of compliments in addition to the odd marriage proposal.

“Love this top,” wrote one person, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“I love everything about you,” generalized another fan, ending with a heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“Simply stunning,” remarked a third Instagrammer, who ended their comment with three blowing-kiss emoji.

“Such a cutie!!!” gushed a fourth follower, leaving a string of four fire emoji and fire heart emoji for the sizzling blonde. “dont [sic] get why you don’t have 5 million followers,” continued their message, trailed by another string of fire emoji.