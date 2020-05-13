Katelyn Runck Opts To Bare Her Sideboob In A Loose-Fitting Gray Crop Top & Panties

Katelyn Runck showed some skin for her sexy new Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The model flashed her figure while revealing in the caption that she had just rolled out of bed.

Katelyn looked like a total smokeshow in a loose-fitting gray crop top. The shirt boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline to showcase her ample cleavage. The garment also featured large cutouts on the side that exposed her sideboob.

She also rocked a pair of light-pink panties. The underwear rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. The ensemble also gave fans a peek at Katelyn’s rock hard abs and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with some white polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Katelyn turned her body to the side as she leaned against a beige wall. She grabbed at the front of her shirt and placed her other hand on the wall behind her. The second shot featured her pulling her shirt up as she stood outdoors and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Katelyn wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a dusting of soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She also looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. The application appeared to be completed with pink blush on her cheeks and light pink gloss on her full lips.

Katelyn’s over 2.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times in less than an hour after its upload. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 650 messages.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“You post awesome content,” remarked another.

“You are The Queen,” a third social media user gushed.

“I love you my goddess,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is certainly no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy ensembles. She’s often seen sporting sexy dresses, scanty lingerie, and revealing bathing suits in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn most recently thrilled her followers wearing some skimpy black swimwear while posing in the ocean. To date, that upload has earned more than 29,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.