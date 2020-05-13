Chrissy Teigen Takes On Twitter User After Claims Of StolenRecipe

Chrissy Teigen took on a Twitter user who claimed that the cookbook author, model, and television personality stole an unspecified recipe from a chef and used it in one of her two bestselling cookbooks. Chrissy responded to the accusation after having said she would take a break from social media following a surprise attack on the same social media platform by food writer Alison Roman. Alison stated in an interview that Chrissy’s success in the food world “horrifies” her.

The aforementioned recipe was published in the foodie’s cookbook Cravings.

“You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook! It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own sh*t! Ya f*cking bum!” tweeted the social media user of what she believed was plagiarism on Chrissy’s part. “Chef Mike saw your sh*t and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your Phillipino (sic) sh*t.”

In response, Chrissy said that she had no idea who this particular chef was. She also stated that he might not be happy that his friend was outing a potential lawsuit in such a public way. The Twitter user then shared another series of remarks, telling Chrissy to just use her own recipes and to credit the people she got an idea from in her books.

“Please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him?” said the celebrity cook in response to the accusation. “I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love.”

In the past week, Chrissy had to deal with unsavory comments from Alison Roman, who criticized her success in the food world. Following tweets from Chrissy and backlash from fans, the food writer issued an apology and stated she was “genuinely sorry” for her comments.

Not to be deterred, Chrissy continued to document her food journey on social media. She shared a photo of a yummy dish she prepared on May 12 with her 29.6 million followers. She created a version of spaghetti carbonara with the addition of miso and chili sauce. These two ingredients together would add a salty, tangy, and savory flavor to the traditional pasta, egg, and bacon dish, as well as a little heat. The finished plate was drool-worthy and the photo shared by the Chrissy’s Court star was subsequently liked 572,138 times and counting.

Chrissy also dealt with social media backlash on April 26 from a Twitter user who body-shamed the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. They stated that Chrissy’s body shape was similar to that of the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants. The model responded that she had been a “rectangle” her whole life and it had gotten her pretty far.

Editor’s note: this article originally specified that the accusation was centered on a banana bread recipe. It has been updated to reflect that the accusation of recipe stealing did not involve a specific recipe.