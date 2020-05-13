Olivia Mathers Stuns In A Gray Bikini And Sarong In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Olivia Mathers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model took to her account on Wednesday to share a hump day treat with her 578,000 followers — a sizzling double-pic update that saw her showing some serious skin. A geotag on the post indicated that the photos were snapped in Gold Coast, Queensland, where the 22-year-old spent a beautiful day “bay side” in an itty-bitty gray two-piece from White Fox Swim that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure.

Olivia stood underneath the shade of a large beach umbrella in the first slide of the upload, staring off into the distance with an alluring gaze. She looked smoking hot in a bandeau-style bikini top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The model was in the midst of adjusting her swimwear as the moment was snapped, and appeared to be pulling down further on her chest to ensure that she wouldn’t overexpose her voluptuous assets. Still, an eyeful of cleavage still peaked out from the garment’s low neckline, adding a sultry and seductive vibe to the already steamy shot.

The matching bottoms of Olivia’s swimwear peaked out from the top of a yellow-and-white sarong, which was tied loosely around her curvy hips. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that flashed a glimpse of the model’s toned thighs, as well as a curved waistband that drew attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Olivia stood with her back to the camera in the second photo, though turned her head over her shoulder to meet the camera with her piercing blue-green eyes. The 180-turn revealed that her bikini top also featured a strappy design that was tied tight around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame.

The rest of Olivia’s look was simple, with only a few dainty rings added for a bit of bling. She left her dirty-blond locks down, and wore only a touch of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. The application appeared to include a dark red lipstick, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Fans were clearly excited at the sight of Olivia’s incredible bikini body, as shown by the 25,000-plus likes awarded to the upload after just five hours of going live. Several took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to shower her in compliments for the gorgeous display.

“You are so beautiful!” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Olivia was the “prettiest babe in the world.”

“Stunning as always,” a third follower remarked.

“Goals goals goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

While Olivia has been fairly active on Instagram recently, it has been some time since she showed off her killer physique in a bikini. Her last swimsuit-clad snap came over a month ago, and saw the hottie lounging outside in a skimpy white two-piece and her hair wrapped up in a towel. That upload also fared extremely well with her followers, who have double-tapped the post over 23,000 times to date.