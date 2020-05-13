Kayla Itsines Shares Insane Aerobics Routine Wearing The Skimpiest Sports Bra & Shorts

Kayla Itsines looked smoking hot in her workout gear when she posted her latest fitness video on Instagram. The model recently took to social media to share an insane aerobic workout requiring no equipment. Clad in the skimpiest of outfits, she garnered a lot of attention from her supporters.

Kayla flaunted her athletic body in a sports bra and short shorts. She showed off her toned physique in a baby blue sports bra that was both functional and pretty. The bra fit her snugly and kept her assets in place while she jumped, skipped, and got her heart racing. The back had a crisscross detail that was sexy and set it apart from similar workout wear. The model paired the sports bra with a pair of navy running shorts. Kayla’s showed off her toned legs and thighs much to the delight of her fans.

The model prioritized her fitness routine and pulled her hair away from her face. She wore a high ponytail and hardly wore any makeup at all. Likewise, her accessories were kept to a minimum as she only wore a pair of white sneakers, small earrings, a watch, and her wedding band.

The 28-year-old completed her routine in a tastefully decorated living room. She also worked out on a large area rug which helped to absorb the impact of her strenuous workout.

Kayla started off the video with some jumping jacks before moving to the floor for some plank jacks. The Australian-born model lifted herself off the floor with her arms and kept steady while opening and closing her legs in quick succession. She progressed to high knees and made sure to lift each knee high as she jogged in one spot. Back to the floor for some mountain climbing, before she started skipping. Kayla ended the fitness video with some shoulder taps where she held a plank position and then tapped each shoulder with the opposite hand.

The model, who is of Greek descent, is one of the most popular fitness influencers on the web. Her fans raced to view the video clip and engaged with her by hitting the “like” button. She has a massive following of over 12.5 people and over 18,000 liked the post within the three hours since she posted it. Many also took to the comments section to let Kayla know what they thought of her latest offering.

“Great way to get the sweat on at home anytime anywhere,” one fan complimented Kayla.

In her caption, Kayla mentioned that her fans most frequently ask her for an aerobics routine. A follower graciously thanked her.

“Thank you Kayla!!! Its a hard but a perfect aerobic work! ” they said.