Matthew McConaughey Decries Politicization Of Coronavirus Response During Fox News Appearance

The actor shared his thoughts on a divided America during a chat with Bret Baier.

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he is not all right with the way Americans are clashing over how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the Dazed and Confused actor appeared on the Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier to voice his concerns over the political divisions that he has noticed in regards to wearing masks and social distancing.

McConaughey didn’t play the blame game by saying that any specific political party was at fault for the discord in America. Instead, he suggested that partisan politics in general are making it more difficult to battle the coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actor noted that Americans have a “united purpose” to defeat the disease, but he feels that this “purpose got hijacked by partisan politics.” McConaughey said that he started to notice the political divide getting in the way of the fight against COVID-19 about a month ago.

McConaughey pointed out that now, to many, wanting to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus has become associated with “the far left,” while a desire to reopen businesses and go back to work has become linked to those on “the far right.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star noted that the face masks that many Americans wear to protect themselves from the disease have become associated with one’s political affiliation.

“Now even the mask wearing is getting politicized. Where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you’re a liberal. And if you don’t, you’re conservative. And that’s just not true.”

McConaughey described this new coronavirus narrative as a “false divide,” and he said that there are now “two wars” raging in America: the COVID-19 fight and the political battle over the response to it.

“If we try to fight both of those wars, we’re going to lose both of them,” the actor said. “But if we try to fight the one against the virus, which is the one we should be fighting, then we’re going to beat it.”

“This is a tug of war with the virus,” he later stated. “We need all hands on the rope.”

Baier asked McConaughey to share his thoughts about the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

“Well, I don’t know if the federal government’s doing all it can,” he said. “I know they’re doing a lot.”

McConaughey also shared his personal views about the response to the virus, saying that he “doesn’t see a solution right now.” He revealed that he views all the current precautions Americans are taking, like masks and social distancing, as “Band-Aids” that are all people have until “science catches up” with the coronavirus.

The actor’s advice for Americans who want to stay safe in the meantime is to wear a mask when they’re out in public.

“I hope we wear a mask as a badge of honor, and not something that we feel like somebody told us to wear that takes away our identity.”

Baier listed off a few of the actions McConaughey has taken to help with the fight against the disease, including donating 200,000 face masks to frontline healthcare workers and providing meals for kids in need. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actor even hosted a virtual bingo game to cheer up nursing home residents.

McConaughey was on Baier’s show to promote a PSA that he co-produced with Roy Spence calling for unity and reminding Americans that the fight against COVID-19 is “not about politics.”