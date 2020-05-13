NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Blake Griffin In Proposed Three-Team Deal With Pistons And Pacers

Does trading for Blake Griffin make sense for the Sixers?

Since the Detroit Pistons traded All-Star center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, rumors have started to swirl around Blake Griffin‘s future with the team. With Drummond gone, most people believe that the Pistons would trade Griffin this summer and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Though he’s still recovering from an injury, several NBA teams are still expected to express a strong interest once Griffin becomes officially available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Sixers could acquire Griffin by engaging in a three-team deal with the Pistons and the Indiana Pacers. In the proposed trade deal, the Sixers would get Griffin, the Pistons would receive Myles Turner and Jeremy Lamb, while the Pacers would get Al Horford and the Pistons’ 2020 first-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, Swartz believes that it would help the Sixers, Pistons, and the Pacers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

For the Sixers, Swartz thinks that adding Griffin to their core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Josh Richardson would “raise their ceiling” and give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“A healthy Griffin would raise the ceiling of this Sixers team, and the 31-year-old has already turned in All-Star seasons playing next to big men like DeAndre Jordan and Andre Drummond. Putting Griffin in a starting unit with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons would not only give Philly the biggest lineup in the NBA, but the strongest as well.”

At 31, Griffin still has lots of gas left in his tank and could still play at a high level. When he’s in perfect shape, Griffin would undeniably be an upgrade over Horford as the Sixers’ starting power forward, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, and floor-spacer. Also, compared to Horford, Griffin’s contract is shorter which would enable the Sixers to have a salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022.

For the Pacers, the potential deal would allow them to give Domantas Sabonis a new frontcourt partner in Horford, who, unlike Turner, wouldn’t mind accepting a supporting role. As compensation for absorbing Horford’s contract, the Pacers would also be receiving a future first-round pick that they could use another young and promising talent on their roster.

Meanwhile, by trading Griffin and their own first-round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Pistons would be acquiring a young and talented big man in Turner. At 24, Turner could still be the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that the Pistons would try to build in Detroit in the post-Drummond era.