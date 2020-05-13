‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Wants Answers From Rolf, Abigail Attacks Kate

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of questions and confrontations between many Salem citizens.

According to Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) do her best to get answers about her late husband Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) from Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay).

Rolf is behind bars for brainwashing Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), as well as countless other crimes he’s committed. This means that Gabi will have to visit him in jail if she wants to get any information.

Gabi is convinced that the new guy in town, Jake, is Stefan. The two look completely identical, although Jake claims that he has no idea who Stefan or Gabi are. However, Gabi is not going to fold. She’s planning to figure out where Jake came from, and if he could possibly be the love of her life.

Dr. Rolf is a good place to start since he’s the person who invented the serum that can resuscitate the dead. He’s already brought Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Vivian Alamain, and EJ DiMera back to life. Why not Stefan as well?

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be thrilled to tell her mother, Hope, that she and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) are engaged. Ciara will rush to her mother’s house to give her the good news.

However, Hope may be less than excited about her daughter planning to marry Ben, who has a very long and complicated past, which includes murder. Hope will likely want to voice her concerns about the marriage, which could cause a rift between she and Ciara.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben will want answers as well. He’ll confront Jake about the men who showed up at the garage looking for him. Ben took a beating that was meant for Jake and he’ll want to know why.

Of course, Jake should be able to trust Ben with his story. Ben has been involved in all kinds of shady dealings between working for Stefan, have Clyde Weston as a father, and his own scandalous past. Perhaps Ben will even be able to offer some insight and help Jake out of whatever trouble he’s gotten himself into.

In addition, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will finally show her face in Salem again after escaping from the hospital, but it won’t be a good outcome. She’ll attack Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), proving that she may need further medical treatment after all.