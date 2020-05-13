Howard Stern Tells Donald Trump Supporters The President Hates Them, ‘And So Do I’

'I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence,' he said.

Howard Stern told his audience Tuesday night that President Trump hates the very people who voted for him and continue to support him, The New York Daily News reported. Stern also reminded Trump supporters that (Stern) hates them too.

Speaking via his SiriusXM radio show, the shock jock noted that, prior to becoming president, Trump loved being in the company of celebrities, including Stern himself. For example, back when Stern married in 2008, Trump was in attendance, seated next to Joan Rivers.

However, Trump’s days of hobnobbing with celebrities are long over. The entertainment community, which by some measures leans heavily to the left, has largely abandoned him, save for a few right-leaning entertainers like Kid Rock. Absent the opportunities to be among the entertainment industry’s elite, Stern says, Trump has found himself in a situation that resembles a plot of The Twilight Zone.

Further, Stern noted that the very people who put Trump into the White House, and who continue to support him at every turn, wouldn’t even be on Trump’s radar if he were still in his celebrity days. In fact, Stern intimated that Trump actually hates those people.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said.

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

Stern then posed a thought experiment: he asked Trump supporters to imagine what would happen if they tried to get inside a Trump-owned resort property, such as Mar-a-Lago.

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f*cking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience,” Stern said.

On the topic of hate, Stern said that he did not and does not hate Donald Trump personally, but he does hate Trump’s supporters for voting for him, and for “not having intelligence,” he said.

Stern also suggested that there might be a way for Trump to bow out of the presidency while still saving face. In fact, Stern says it would be downright “patriotic” if Trump merely admitted that he is in over his head being president, and doesn’t want to be president any more.

Stern said that if that happened, he would be so thrilled that he would actually give Trump a hug and even go to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with him.

Stern, for his part, is no stranger to politics, having made an unsuccessful run for governor in 1994. Looking back, Stern admits that he’s not cut out for politics — just like Trump, he said.