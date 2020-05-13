Noah Vedral Selects Rutgers After Leaving The Nebraska Football Team

Barely two weeks after Noah Vedral left Nebraska, the quarterback has himself a new home. The signal-caller announced he is headed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights using his Twitter account, setting up a potential regular-season showdown with his former school this season.

In his announcement tweet, Vedral was careful to thank Nebraska coaches for getting him to this position in his life. When everything is official and the quarterback enrolls at Rutgers, it will be the third FBS school he’s played for in four seasons. Vedral transferred to the Huskers after one season at UCF where he played under the Knights’ then-head coach, Scott Frost. When Frost moved was hired by the Cornhuskers and moved to Lincoln, Vedral followed suit.

The quarterback served as the main backup to starter Adrian Martinez during his time in Lincoln. Vedral saw his most extensive action at Nebraska last year when he completed 34 of 52 passes for 418 yards. He also ran the ball 30 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. The Nebraska native reportedly saw the writing on the wall for the upcoming campaign and decided he wanted to try and earn a starting spot for a new program in 2020.

Because he’s a graduate transfer he won’t have to sit out a season, even though he’s landing at a conference rival. The Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights will face off on October 24, assuming the college football schedule remains unchanged. The chances the NCAA season is played at all are still relatively slim according to most analysts. The state of California announced earlier this week that no students will be allowed on campuses this fall, putting the Pac 12 and Mountain West conference seasons very much in doubt.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has gone on record as one of those who hopes a season of some sort can be played this year. He’s not against a later start or a modified schedule.

Should Vedral and Rutgers get to play this year, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald wrote that he believed the Nebraska transfer has a good chance of winning the starting job. The Scarlet Knights return most of their quarterback production but McKewon believed Vedral is better than either of the players in aggregate.

Vedral reportedly chose Rutgers over Northern Illinois, Utah State, Boise State, and other schools around the country. In addition to a new quarterback, the Scarlet Knights are welcoming a new head coach who is a familiar face. Greg Schiano was hired over the winter, officially making it his second stint with the program. Schiano’s first stay at the New Jersey-based school was the most successful period of time for the program in decades.