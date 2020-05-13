Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly ‘Back In Touch’ After Royal Rift

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are reported to be “back in touch” after a rift divided the siblings late in 2019. The news comes as a surprise to royal watchers who were unsure how the brothers would move forward after attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in early March and appearing to act frosty toward one another. This was the last scheduled appearance for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before the couple took a step back from royal duties.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” stated royal expert Katie Nicholl to Entertainment Tonight. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Prince Charles, 71, revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in early April.

The royal expert also believes there is a sense of “relief” that all the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s unhappiness appears to be a thing of the past now that the couple has distanced themselves from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife moved to California in March after spending several months residing on Vancouver Island in Canada. The permanent move to Meghan’s home state occurred shortly after the royals finished their last official assignment for the monarchy.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Since moving to the Golden State, the couple has spent their time self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The couple shared a video of Meghan and Archie at home, shot by Harry, as she read the infant a children’s book on his first birthday.

Harry reportedly is finding it difficult to adjust to not having the structured life he enjoyed as a member of the royal clan, a source said to Vanity Fair. Coupled with stay-at-home orders in the state of California, the article quoted the source as stating “at the moment he’s a bit rudderless” as neither he nor Meghan have a job and he is yet to make friends in the area.

The Inquisitr reported in April that Harry was missing aspects of his old life, including his charitable and military work since his move to Los Angeles with Meghan.