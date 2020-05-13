‘One Piece’ Chapter 980 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance have finally started infiltrating the Beast Pirates headquarters at Onigashima. However, fans would be needing to wait a little longer to see the upcoming chapter of One Piece as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. Due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, Omnitos revealed that the release of One Piece Chapter 980 will be delayed.

“Yes, One Piece Chapter 980 got delayed due to amid outbreak of COVID 19 Novel Coronavirus pandemic all over the world due to the protection of its manga staff. The New Release Date for Chapter is May 24, 2020, officially.”

Though there is still more than one week left before One Piece Chapter 980 becomes officially available, fans have already started making their own predictions regarding what will happen next. According to Omnitos, the upcoming chapter could mainly focus on Flying Six’s mission to find Emperor Kaido’s son, Yamato, and the actions of Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima.

“The Flying Six might start a search for Kaido’s son. With their eagerness to become an All-Star, their search for his son Yamato will be faster. Kid and Luffy have already reached the place. But we guess they have to work stealthily.”

In the previous chapter of One Piece, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire revealed that the main reason why he summoned the Flying Six was to help them solve Emperor Kaido’s “family problem.” The Flying Six was a group of the strongest Beast Pirates headliners consisting of six members. These include X Drake, Page One, Ulti, Black Maria, Who’s Who, and Sasaki.

If any of the Flying Six will succeed to find Yamato and bring him back to the banquet, Emperor Kaido will give him/her the opportunity to challenge Beast Pirates All-Stars King, Queen the Plague, and Jack the Drought for their position. With most of them aiming to become Emperor Kaido’s right-hand man, Omnitos believes that it wouldn’t take long before the Flying Six find Yamato.

Meanwhile, while their comrades were carefully executing their plan, Luffy and Kid were both on the verge of being discovered by the enemies. One Piece Chapter 979 didn’t reveal Kid’s whereabouts, but Luffy was featured joining the Beast Pirates in the banquet. At first, Luffy was calmly searching for Kid.

However, after seeing the Beast Pirates waste Otama’s favorite food, red bean soup, Luffy got furious. One Piece Chapter 980 would likely show Luffy beating down the Beast Pirates in the banquet. Once the commotion starts, it may only be a matter of time before Emperor Kaido, Emperor Big Mom, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi become aware of the presence of the enemy in their territory.