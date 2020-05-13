Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless Under White Ribbed Tank Top & Exposes Perky Booty In Tan Spandex

Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to share two insanely sexy new photos that showcased her bombshell body in a tank top and spandex. The photos were posted just moments ago, and fans have been going wild ever since.

The first photo in the set captured Hembrow apparently at home as she did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location. She posed in profile in front of a large kitchen island with two modern black pendant lights over the counter. In her caption, she plugged her supplements on Women’s Best.

Hembrow looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare, holding a clear container of protein powder in her hands. Tammy flaunted her fit physique in a revealing set that highlighted her figure.

She rocked a white ribbed tank top that was semi-sheer and clung tightly to her figure. Its large armholes flaunted a glimpse of sideboob and also showcased her toned and tanned arms. The garment hit a few inches above her navel, accentuating her trim tummy. Her bottoms were just as hot and complemented her tank perfectly.

The spandex boasted a tan hue, and its thick waistband sat high on her hips. The piece showcased her tiny midsection and trim waist that she frequently shows off in bikinis. The shorts rode dangerously high on her thighs and exposed her fit legs in their entirety. Meanwhile, the back of the shorts clung tightly to her backside, showing off her pert derriere.

In the second photograph, Tammy turned so that her front was facing the camera. Fans were treated to a better view of her killer figure, and her chest could be seen through her minuscule tank. Her ripped abs were also able to be viewed as well as her muscular stems. She ditched the accessories and wore only a small tan bracelet on her right wrist. The model slicked her hair out of her face, and her platinum blond tresses spilled at her back.

Her skin looked flawless, and she had an expert application of glam. The fitness model appeared to line her eyes with purple liner and she wore defined brows. She also seemed o include a matte pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Tammy’s followers absolutely loved the update and it’s earned over 66,000 likes and 457 comments in a matter of minutes.

“She cuteeee and the products too,” one fan commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“Where do you get your shorts from,” a second Instagrammer asked.

“Just purchased!! Can’t wait to try,” another chimed in with a few heart-eye emoji.