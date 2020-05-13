Raven Loso Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In A Form-Fitting Nude Catsuit

Raven Loso sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a hot new photo that has quickly caught the attention of her thousands of fans.

The Sweet Blood Apparel founder was snapped standing outside on a beautiful day in the Wednesday morning Instagram upload. She did not include a geotag on the post, though her location appeared to be somewhere warm and tropical, as the model was surrounded by vibrant green palm leaves as she struck her pose underneath the bright golden sun.

Raven went full bombshell in the stunning shot that saw her flaunting her bodacious curves in a form-fitting nude catsuit from Fashion Nova’s Curve collection that provided a smooth outline of her famous hourglass silhouette. In fact, the garment clung so tightly to her figure that at first glance of the snap, she appeared to have ditched her clothing altogether. While showing a scandalous amount of skin is hardly an anomaly for the social media star, further inspection of the photo would prove that for today, going scantily-clad was not the case.

The one-piece provided full coverage to the model’s physique with long sleeves and a high neckline that hid her decolletage entirely. It cinched in at her waist to Raven’s flat midsection, while also defining her voluptuous assets that appeared to be braless underneath the ensemble. The number proceeded to hug her lower half in a fashion similar to a pair of leggings, treating her audience to a view of her curvy hips and toned thighs as well.

Raven kept her look simple, adding only a plaid bucket hat on top of her voluminous red curls that spilled messily over her shoulders. Its brim cast a dark shadow over her face, but it was still apparent that she had applied a touch of makeup for the photoshoot that looked to include a nude lip gloss and a shimmering highlighter.

Many of Raven’s 3.3 million followers took the time to show their admiration for the steamy new addition to her Instagram page. After just one hour of going live, it has racked up nearly 10,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments for her tantalizing display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Raven a “lovely queen.”

Your body looks amazing in that outfit,” a third follower remarked.

Others shared their astrological sign with the model, per her request in the caption of the upload.

Raven is hardly shy about showing off her curvaceousness on social media. Another recent share from the model saw her nearly spilling out of a tight gray romper that left little to the imagination. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it nearly 138,000 likes and 5,262 comments to date.