Matt Damon Reveals That Alexia, His Oldest Daughter, Contracted COVID-19 And Has Now Recovered

The actor is currently quarantining with his family in Ireland.

Matt Damon‘s daughter has recovered from the coronavirus. In an interview on Wednesday on Spin 1083’s Fully Charged with Graham & Nathan, the actor revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had contracted the virus in the early stages of the pandemic, and had since recovered from it.

“She had COVID really early on, along with her roommates. We’re going to go back to Los Angeles and she’s [Alexia] going to come out, so we’ll all be together and figure out what the heck we’re going to do. It’s such an odd limbo that we’re all in,” he said.

Damon was shooting a movie when the lockdown went into effect, which meant that he and his family had to quarantine overseas in Ireland. Currently, Damon is quarantined with his wife, Luciana, and their daughters Stella, Gia, and Isabella. Alexia is Luciana’s daughter from a previous marriage, and she’s currently in college in New York.

“Everybody’s okay, but obviously for Luci’s mom and my mom, you know, it’s scary for that generation, so everyone’s kind of — I think we’ve all got the message now. Everybody’s doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and kind of everything we can to mitigate this. But it’s frightening, certainly for our parents,” the Ford v. Ferrari actor said.

In the interview, Damon also discussed his 2011 movie Contagion, a movie about the world’s reaction to a worldwide viral outbreak that seems remarkably prescient now that the entire world is dealing with an actual pandemic. He said that, luckily, the virus isn’t as lethal as it might have been, and suggested that some good may come of the virus eventually.

Because the virus isn’t as lethal as some, Damon said this might function as the dry run for something much worse. The actor said that, as scary as they might be, these kinds of pandemics emerge once every few decades, so it’s best to be ready for them when they come.

At the end of the call, Damon got the chance to surprise a nurse named Anaise who is working on the front lines of the pandemic and is also a big fan of his work.

In their conversation, Damon shared his appreciation for all the work that Anaise and all the other frontline workers around the country are doing. He said that, while the pandemic has been horrible for everyone, the biggest silver lining is that people are beginning to recognize just how essential frontline workers like her really are.