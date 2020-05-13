Jessica Simpson Lights Up Instagram With Adorable Pic Of Baby Birdie Mae In Bird-Themed Romper

The 'Open Book' author thrills fans with a sweet pic of her baby girl in an outfit that matches her name.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet photo of her daughter Birdie Mae wearing an outfit that matches her name.

In an adorable new Instagram share, the 1-year-old daughter of Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, is seen standing by the family’s bathtub while wearing a too-cute white romper covered with colorful pictures of birds on tree branches. The toddler has two tiny pigtails on top of her head as she smiles widely, and her dimples light up her face as she proudly poses for the pic.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica — who is also mom to daughter Maxwell Drew, 8, and son Ace Knute, 6 — wrote that she picked out “cute bird prints” when she was pregnant with baby Birdie and now her child is big enough to actually wear them. Jessica also noted there is always “inspiration” behind the details. The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer tagged “Jessica Simpson Style” in her post.

In comments to the photo, fans and famous friends, including actresses January Jones and Jessica Alba, reacted to the adorable photo of Birdie Mae. Many fans also noted how much the little girl looks like her mama, while others couldn’t believe the baby is already a year old.

“Wow! She is a knock off of her mom, couldn’t be cuter,” one fan wrote of Birdie.

“Omg cuteness overload for sure,” another added.

“God bless she is beautiful. It’s all about the birds,” a third fan wrote.

“She is so beautiful! The prints are gorgeous too,” another fan added.

The new photo is a bright spot for fans as Jessica and her family members continue to quarantine at their California home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The darling photo and outfit is also the latest nod to Birdie’s unique name. Birdie’s moniker is a family name from Jessica’s mom, Tina’s, side of the family, according to People. A few months before her daughter was born, Jessica was even feted with a bird-themed baby shower that featured a “Birdie’s Nest.”

Jessica often shares photos of her kids to social media, but baby Birdie is always a fan favorite. In the past, Jessica has posted photos of Birdie’s cute outfits, including a bumblebee print top, star-covered pajamas, and leopard print pants paired with a Red San Francisco 49ers tee in tribute to her dad’s days as an NFL star. It’s clear that Birdie is already following in her famous mom’s footsteps as a fashionista.