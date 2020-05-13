Jessica Simpson Lights Up Instagram With Adorable Pic Of Baby Birdie Mae In Bird-Themed Romper

The 'Open Book' author thrills fans with a sweet pic of her baby girl in an outfit that matches her name.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet photo of her daughter Birdie Mae wearing an outfit that matches her name.

In an adorable new Instagram share, the 1-year-old daughter of Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, stood by the family’s bathtub while wearing a too-cute white romper covered with colorful pictures of birds on tree branches. The toddler’s hair was pulled up into two tiny pigtails on top of her head as she smiled widely. Her dimples lit up her face as she proudly posed for the pic.

In the caption of the photo, Jessica — who is also mom to daughter Maxwell Drew, 8, and son Ace Knute, 6 — wrote that she picked out “cute bird prints” when she was pregnant with baby Birdie and now her child is big enough to actually wear them. Jessica also noted there is always “inspiration” behind the details. The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer tagged “Jessica Simpson Style” in her post.

In comments to the photo, fans and famous friends, including actresses January Jones and Jessica Alba, reacted to the adorable photo. Many fans also noted how much the little girl looks like her mama, while others couldn’t believe the baby is already a year old.

“Wow! She is a knock off of her mom, couldn’t be cuter,” one fan wrote.

“Omg cuteness overload for sure,” added another.

“God bless she is beautiful. It’s all about the birds,” a third fan quipped.

“She is so beautiful! The prints are gorgeous too,” read a fourth comment.

The new photo is a bright spot for fans, as Jessica and her family continue to quarantine in their California home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The darling photo and outfit is also the latest nod to Birdie’s unique name. Her moniker is a family name from Tina’s — Jessica’s mom — side of the family, according to People. A few months before her daughter was born, the singer was even thrown a bird-themed baby shower that featured a “Birdie’s Nest.”

Jessica often shares photos of her kids on social media, but baby Birdie always seems to be a fan favorite. In the past, the fashion mogul has posted photos of Birdie’s cute outfits, including a bumblebee-print top, star-covered pajamas, and leopard-print pants paired with a red San Francisco 49ers tee in tribute to her dad’s days as an NFL star. It’s clear that Birdie is already following in her famous mom’s footsteps as a fashionista.