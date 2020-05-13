Nicole Scherzinger Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Crop Top While Wearing A Face Mask

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself during quarantine.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut cream crop top, which displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with bottoms that looked to be the same color. However, Scherzinger was captured fairly close up so it wasn’t clear what the garment was. The 41-year-old sported her dark wavy hair up in a high ponytail and opted for no visible accessories. She put on a white face mask and appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

Scherzinger posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she puckered up her lips and pouted directly at the camera lens. The Pussycat Doll raised her eyebrows and took the selfie in front of her black staircase.

In the next slide, Scherzinger was captured in the same location fairly side-on. She sported a smirky expression and showcased a hint of her profile, which highlighted her strong jawline.

The entertainer is currently a panelist on Fox’s successful singing show, The Masked Singer, alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong. For her caption, Scherzinger joked that she is the “real masked singer” and told fans that the pre-recorded semi-finals episode will air tonight.

She didn’t add a geotag to her post. However, she appears to be self-isolating at her house in Los Angeles, California. Last year, Scherzinger took Architectural Digest on a tour of her home and her most recent upload looks to be the same house.

In the span of 16 hours, her upload racked up more 160,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“I’m ready for the new episode!!! However, I’m not ready for this season to be over,” one user wrote.

“I’m ready! You are so cute!” another devotee shared.

“Can’t wait to see your beautiful face on my TV screen,” remarked a third fan, adding a red love heart emoji.

“You look beautiful even with a face mask. I love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

