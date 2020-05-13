‘Rick & Morty’ Creator Announces There Will Be A Season 6 & Maybe Even A Movie

It looks like the Rick and Morty multiverse won’t be ending anytime soon. Co-creator Dan Harmon confirmed in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, May 9, that the Adult Swim show will be back for at least two more seasons.

Harmon posted a photo of the latest Community episode script during a Zoom table read with the cast. In the long caption, he explained what will happen in the episode titled “Cooperative Polygraphy.” In the middle of the caption, he casually slipped in that the episode was written by a Rick and Morty alum who is working on Season 6 of the cartoon show right now.

“One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6,” the sneaky inclusion read.

Harmon then went to explain how Rubens joined the Zoom call wearing a suit because he had attended a Zoom funeral during his lunch break. To add even more mystery to the “announcement,” Harmon added the hashtag #sixseasonsandamovie to the end of caption.

Since Community currently has six seasons and a sixth season of Rick and Morty is in the works, there was no clear definitive answer to if the hashtag was in reference to the band of misfits or the alien-hunting duo. Only time will tell.

The post gained a little over 30,000 likes and over 900 comments with Instagram users excited about the Community addition.

“Can’t wait to see it! Love the show, I hope all the attention it’s getting right now will bring us the movie we’re all waiting for,” commented one user.

“If there’s one thing to take away from this whole covid thing it’s that it had to take a pandemic to get Donald back in the gang,” commented another.

The multi-talented writer and producer Donald Glover left the show in the middle of Season 5. According to Screeenrant, Glover left the show to pursue other major opportunities, so it would make sense that fans would want to see a resurgence of the Troy Barns character.

In an IGN interview posted on YouTube on Saturday, May 9, actor Chris Parnell, the voice of Rick and Morty’s Jerry, confirmed that the cast had not begun recording Season 5.

“We have not started recording Season 5, but I know they [certainly have] episodes written, [story]boarded to an extent, but I don’t know when we’ll start recording,” he said, which led fans to believe that Season 5 will not be released in 2020.