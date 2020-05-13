Eva Padlock Sizzles In A Printed Mini Dress In Birthday Post

Eva Padlock stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a hot new birthday post on her page. In the new share, posted on May 13, the Spanish model uploaded a sexy video that showed her flaunting her incredibly toned figure.

In the video, Eva was photographed indoors, seemingly inside her home. She stood against a white wall, dresses in her skimpy attire. She also had tinted sunglasses on, which matched her dress. She danced in front of the camera, flipping her hair and swaying her hips. While she moved, her skintight dress slowly rode up her thighs and revealed her black underwear underneath. She then pulled down the garment and did more dancing. She slowly moved toward the camera, blowing a kiss at the end of the clip.

The 36-year-old rocked a sexy, body-hugging printed mini dress from an unknown brand. The base of the piece was white with colorful prints all-over. It appeared to have been made from spandex and had a ruched design. It boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage. The length of her outfit reached her upper thighs, exposing a lot of skin.

While the sunglasses she wore blocked half of her face from view, Eva seemed to have applied a minimal makeup look for her birthday. The application seemingly consisted of a dewy foundation in a shade that perfectly matched her skin, groomed eyebrows, and pink lipstick. She also didn’t go overboard with jewelry, and only wore a pair of big hoop earrings.

In the caption, Eva shared with her fans that it’s her special day. She didn’t mention any detail about her outfit, and she also didn’t reveal what she would do today.

The latest social media upload has been watched over 145,000 times. It also amassed more than 41,800 likes and 2,600 comments. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote birthday wishes and loving messages. Others complimented her beauty and physique. A few followers struggled to find the right words. Instead, they dropped a combination of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Happy birthday!! You are a gorgeous and amazing woman!!” wrote one of her fans.

“Happy Birthday, beautiful! I wish you the happiest day and to more opportunities. I also hope for your good health and success in life and love,” added another social media follower.

“Always so beautiful and irresistible! You look so stunning in this video,” gushed a third admirer.

“Happy birthday to a beautiful woman. You look better with age,” commented a fourth Instagram user.