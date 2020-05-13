NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire John Collins From Hawks For 2020 First-Round Pick, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Even during the stretch in the 2010s where they won three championships, the Golden State Warriors were not known for their big man rotation, with 6-foot-7-inch Draymond Green manning the power forward spot and various players seeing action at center but mostly playing supporting roles on the court. However, a recent report recommended a deal that would allow the team to add a skilled big man with adequate size right on time for the 2020-21 season.

As explained by Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz in a new list of blockbuster trade ideas for all 30 NBA teams, Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins is a player who could contribute to the Warriors’ “dynasty on pause.” With Golden State carrying a league-worst 15-50 win-loss record at the time the NBA suspended play in March, the team has a good chance of getting a high draft pick this year. But with highly-touted guards LaMelo Ball (Illawarra Hawks) and Anthony Edwards (Georgia) looking like “awkward” fits in a backcourt that could feature a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Swartz noted that the Warriors’ best option might be to trade their 2020 first-rounder for a big man like Collins.

At only 22 years old, Collins continued to stand out as one of Atlanta’s best players in the 2019-20 campaign, posting averages of 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks and shooting an impressive 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. According to Swartz, the former Wake Forest star’s ability to stretch the floor at power forward or center could make him a good fit in the starting lineup alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green.

Don't sleep on John Collins. The Hawks couldn't get the win but he put up 33 PTS & 20 REB. ????#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/JiM5Gx06lv — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 10, 2019

In addition to Collins, Hawks wingman Kevin Huerter was mentioned as another component in the hypothetical deal — provided the Warriors end up with the No. 1 selection in this year’s draft lottery. Swartz wrote that Huerter could make the “perfect” apprentice for Thompson, considering how he also stands 6-foot-7-inches tall and is known for his three-point shooting.

Talking about what could be next for Atlanta if Collins is traded, Swartz opined that Edwards would be an ideal choice for the team in the 2020 NBA Draft — like the Warriors, the Hawks are far removed from playoff contention with a 20-47 record. He added that Edwards “wouldn’t have to travel far” if he gets picked by the Hawks, stressing that he and Trae Young could team up to form a dynamic, youthful backcourt, with 2019-20 rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter and center Clint Capela completing what could soon become one of the Eastern Conference’s most talented starting lineups.