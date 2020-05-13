Lauren Drain Showcases Gym-Honed Figure In Blue String Bikini

Lauren Drain took to Instagram yesterday to flaunt her gym-honed figure in a tiny blue bikini. The short video added some severe heat to her already scorching feed.

The clip started with Drain holding her 4-month-old daughter in her home. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she’s been spending her time in quarantine at home in Las Vegas. For the video, she stood on a tile floor with a large set of windows and a StairMaster at her back. Drain was all smiles as she alternated her time between smiling at the camera and staring at her baby girl.

Drain ensured that all eyes were on her figure while clad in a tiny blue bikini that sent temperatures soaring.

Her swimsuit top boasted a light blue hue that complemented her fair skin perfectly. The bikini was simple but still super sexy. It featured a triangle top that secured in the back with strings on her back and a halter-neck style around her neck. It wrapped tightly around her chest to accentuate her fit frame and the small cups were hardly enough to cover her cleavage, which came spilling out of the middle.

Drain also rocked a pair of bottoms that were more risque. Its waistband sat a few inches above her hip bones and helped showcased her taut tummy and tiny midsection. The high cut of the garment also put her strong stems on full display. She added a pair of strappy nude heels to help define her calves and quads — and her muscles looked incredible.

She opted to keep her hairstyle casual and wore her long, blond-dyed locks in a tousled style that fell over her shoulders and back. The fitness coach chose not to add any additional accessories to her revealing look, but she held her baby girl on her hip. Drain also included a minor application of glam that appeared to include dark eyeliner and a few coats of mascara.

In her caption, she teased her summer training program and made a list of what it would entail. Fans have been loving the sexy clip so far, and it’s attracted over 16,000 double-taps and 200-plus comments.

“You are more beautiful after being a mommy Lauren Fit mom!” one fan gushed with a flexing arm and red heart emoji.

“HOW ARE YOU ACTUALLY PERFECT,” a second admirer asked.

“4 months?! Wow!!! I haven’t had any kids & don’t look that incredible,” one more Instagrammer applauded.