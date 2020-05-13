Natalie Roser Reveals Stunning Figure In Double Denim Outfit In Latest Instagram Update

Natalie Roser looked smoking hot in a recent post to her social media pages. She also revealed how she spends her time during this strange time. She took to Instagram recently and shared that she was supporting her favorite cafes. Natalie showed off her casual vibes when she flaunted her stunning silhouette in a double denim outfit. Her fans loved the post as well as this side to Natalie’s personality and raced to see the sexy pic.

The model flaunted her lithe physique in everyday clothes. She wore a simple black t-shirt which she tucked into her jeans and a denim jacket. Natalie tucked one side of the jacket behind her as she posed for the camera. This little gesture allowed her to expose her hourglass shape. She showed off her curves and tiny waist much to the delight of her fans.

Natalie accessorized with a pair of earrings and a plain necklace. She wore her long blonde hair in a side-path and allowed it to tumble down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. It also appeared as if the model gave her skin a break and went makeup free. Her skin was flawless and she let her natural beauty shine through.

Most countries have some type of quarantine measures in place due to the coronavirus. Cafes and small restaurants have struggled to keep their doors open, while some have even closed their doors permanently Natalie showed that she has a heart for these types of business and posted an update, including a stylish photo, about how she’s coping during this stressful time.

Fans were treated to another side of Natalie as she dressed down and revealed her heart for these types of small businesses. In her caption, she indicated that she was visiting cafes daily, and was spending a lot of time at some of her favorite ones. She said that it keeps the “crazy away” referring to the mental side of living through the pandemic. In the photo, she stood in a courtyard rich with trees and vines hanging from archways. A lantern also hung from the lattice trellis above her head, and wooden benches beckoned invitingly.

Natalie’s fans loved the addition to her Instagram page. The model has over 1.2 million followers and over 8,000 of them have already liked the picture. Others took the time to also post an encouraging note in the comments section.

“Same with me! A lot of coffee to keep [me sane during] this crazy time,” one fan said referring to her caption.

Another follower waxed lyrical about Natalie’s natural beauty.

“Oh so beautiful. And those eyes are dreamy.”

A third Instagram user raved that Natalie is “one beautiful woman.”