Reese Witherspoon Is Set To Star In Two Upcoming Netflix Rom-Coms

Instead of taking a break following two hit show series, Reese Witherspoon went full speed ahead with new projects for her many fans. Netflix had confirmed on Tuesday, May 12 that Witherspoon would be starring in and producing two new romantic comedies for the platform.

Deadline reported the new films, Your Place or Mine and The Cactus, will be produced under her production company, Hello Sunshine. These projects will also be the first time Witherspoon had worked with Netflix; she had previously worked with HBO (Big Little Lies), Hulu (Little Fires Everywhere), and Apple (The Morning Show).

Your Place or Mine is a story about two long-distance friends who change each others’ lives when one friend volunteered to watch the other’s teenage son as they go off to pursue a lifelong dream.

Hello Sunshine would be working with Aggregate Films to make the movie happen. Ozark star Jason Bateman and TV producer Michael Costigan had both signed onto the project.

“Jason and I are thrilled to be producing Aline’s feature directorial debut with our great friends and partners at Netflix, and with a giant talent and friend like Reese and Hello Sunshine,” said Costigan.

Costigan also added Aggregate is the perfect place to assist Hello Sunshine in creating “sophisticated and very contemporary romantic comedy” that everyone around the world will be excited to see.

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna would be making her feature film directorial debut, adding to her list of winning romantic comedies including The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The Cactus is a 2019 novel written by Sarah Haywood about a reserved 45-year-old woman who had an unexpected pregnancy and had to rethink her entire way of life, learning to “embrace the unexpected.”

Witherspoon and Head of TV and Film at Hello Sunshine would be working together to make this small-screen adaption come to life off the pages. There had been no official release on who will direct the film as of yet.

“Reese and her team at Hello Sunshine have made a tremendous mark on the industry and we’re excited to have found two terrific projects to collaborate with them on,” said Head of Netflix Films’ Scott Stuber.

No reports had been confirmed on the official release dates for other film.

The Big Little Lies star was not a newcomer to romantic comedies as she had many sappy, love films in her repertoire including Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Pleasantville, This Means War, and many others.