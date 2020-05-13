Cosplay Model Liz Katz Shows Some Serious Cleavage In Tifa Lockhart Homage

Cosplay model Liz Katz was back to doing what she does best on Tuesday evening, posting a new picture to her Instagram account and showcasing an outfit dedicated to a character known as Tifa Lockhart. The picture got her more than 1.2 million followers on the social media platform fired up in the process.

In the new update, Katz appeared to be posing in the comfort as her own living room based on the furniture that could be seen in the background. At the forefront of the picture was the cosplay model, bent over with her hands on her knees and staring seductively into the camera. Leaning forward slightly, Katz gave her followers a good look at her ample cleavage, accentuated by the low-cut white t-shirt and the black straps that framed it.

Her blonde hair, just ever so slightly colored with light pink highlights hung down, parted in the middle and rested on her shoulders. The post showed a glimpse of the Anime-themed tattoo the model is well known for among her many fans. Both of Katz’s forearms were covered with black sleeves and around her wrists were some red and white leather fingerless gloves and wristlets. Those accessories were made to look like the character she was paying homage to, Tifa Lockhart.

Lockhart is one of the main characters in the video game Final Fantasy VII. Dedicated fans of the long-running series view Lockhart as a strong-willed woman who runs a bar in the slums of Midgar by day and is a freedom fighter for the group, Avalanche by night. In the video game series, Lockhart is a central player in the fight against Final Fantasy VII‘s main villain Sephiroth.

Because of her strong-willed nature, players fell in love with Tifa and it appears Katz shares that affection. In order to complete the look, the model was decked out in short black shorts, nearly identical to the ones the iconic character was seen in. The cosplayer included a caption that Lockhart is known for in the video game series.

Six hours after posting the picture, Katz got more than 50,000 likes with many of her followers taking to the comments section to voice their appreciation of the new outfit.

“This is what the daughter of Tifa and Cloud [the main protagonist of Final Fantasy VII] would look like. Good genes,” one fan gushed, while including a number of emojis to show their excitement.

“Curious what blue dress Tifa would look like on u,” another wrote, referencing a separate look Lockhart is known for in the games.

“Your Tifa cosplays have always been my favorite next to your Tomb Raider’s,” a third fan exclaimed.