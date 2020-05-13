Allie Auton Flashes Taut Abs In A Tiny Crop Top & White Daisy Dukes: ‘Hi Angels’

Allie Auton is showing off her incredible physique again in her latest Instagram share, and her 577,000 followers are absolutely loving the site.

In the Wednesday afternoon upload, the Australian model is seen standing directly in front of the camera, gazing back at it with an intense and alluring stare. She appeared to have ventured no further than the parking lot of her apartment, as her surroundings were nothing more than a blank concrete wall and floor, and there are still several coronavirus-induced restrictions on public gatherings where Allie is in Brisbane, per the post’s geotag.

The lack of places to go and things to do didn’t stop Allie from looking her best for the quick photoshoot. She opted to go a step up from the typical athleisurewear she’s been sporting recently, trading in her tracksuit for a sexy crop top-and-shorts combo that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Allie stunned in a baby pink crop top from PrettyLittleThing that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The piece boasted thin straps and a low, scoop neckline that offered a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience. It cut off just below her voluptuous chest, displaying her taut tummy and abs in full view as well.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of white Daisy Dukes in the steamy shot that were slightly baggy but still defined her curvy hips. The tattered hem of the bottoms hit just to her upper thighs, allowing Allie to show off her toned and tanned legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat right at her navel, drawing further attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Allie gave her look a slightly grungy vibe by adding an oversized plaid flannel, which she let slink down her arm to show off her toned shoulders. She also wore a pair of slouchy tan boots, and accessorized with a thick chain necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her platinum tresses were tied back in a slick low bun that allowed her to show off her gorgeous face, which was done up with a full application of makeup that appeared to consist of nude lipstick, a dusting of blush, highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans of the model — or angels, as they were referred to in the caption of the midweek upload — had nothing but love for Allie’s latest stunning social media appearance, which they showed by double-tapping the snap over 5,700 times within just five hours of it hitting her feed. Dozens also flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“You look amazing! Love this,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Allie a “stunning goddess.”

“Abs ON POINT,” a third admirer quipped.

“Outfit goals,” remarked a fourth follower.

Allie seems to impress her army of fans no matter what she is wearing. In another recent addition to her page, the model went scantily-clad in a set of nude lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 18,000 likes to date.