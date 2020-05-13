Daniella Chavez Bites Her Lower Lip In Sexy Lingerie Shot

Daniella Chavez showed off her cheeky side in a steamy lingerie shot shared to Instagram on Tuesday, tantalizing fans with her hot look and seductive attitude. In the photo, the Chilean bombshell was biting her lower lip in a provocative way, giving off sultry vibes as she shot a scorching gaze at the camera. The sizzling blonde wore a sexy black bralette that flaunted her ample cleavage, giving followers an eyeful of her buxom curves. She posed with her back against the wall, showing off her assets in a close-up pic that was cropped to her bust.

The Playboy model appeared to be nearly popping out of her skimpy top, which boasted a plunging cleavage and had tiny lace demi cups that struggled to contain the busty beauty. The minuscule cups sported an elegant floral print that added sophistication to the number, and were decorated with a dainty fringe trim that further drew the eye to her exposed decolletage.

The rest of the bralette seemed to be crafted out of a glossy, satin fabric, which lent a glamorous sheen to the racy look. The piece featured a wide bodice that appeared to be reinforced with corset busks and had thick shoulder straps, which were ornate with gold metal detailing. Daniella added even more bling with a pair of drop-down earrings. She also wore a delicate necklace that tied in a short loop around her neck, luring the gaze to her chiseled collar bone. A sparkling cross pendant encrusted in shiny stones adorned her decolletage, calling even more attention to her generous curves.

Daniella held one hand on what looked like a textured, beige lamp shade, showing off her long nails. Her manicure featured a pastel-pink color that contrasted with her dark attire. Her body cast a shadow on the white wall behind her, with the silhouette emphasizing her sculpted shoulder. The photo also showed a glimpse of her trim midriff, teasing her rock-hard abs.

The blond beauty pulled up her long hair into a sleek high ponytail, leaving a pair of tendrils to frame her face. Her locks brushed over her shoulder, grazing her shapely chest. The model rocked a chic glam to go with her eye-popping lingerie. The makeup application appeared to include long lashes, contoured cheeks, and a glossy peach shade on her plump lips.

Daniella penned her caption in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing that she wished fans a good night. She added a flirty touch with three kiss-mark emoji, reeling in a lot of response from her admirers. The hot look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up more than 1,460 messages and 122,500 likes. Although the majority of comments were in Spanish as well, some of her English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“Dam [sic] you are so beautiful,” wrote one person.

“Damn girl so fine,” agreed a second fan, adding a blowing-kiss emoji.

“U are a picture perfect 10,” penned a third Instagrammer, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“Sleep well, baby!” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.