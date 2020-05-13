Halsey Shares Completely Makeup-Free Photos To ‘Remind’ Fans What She Really Looks Like

Halsey wowed her fans with a series of no-makeup photos.

Halsey got very candid on social media this week as she shared a number of completely makeup-free photos to “remind” her fans how she really looks after treating her 19.6 million Instagram followers to a number of “spicy” bikini photos. The “You Should Be Sad” singer posted a series of different snaps to her account which showed her as she flashed her obvious natural beauty for the world to see.

The first photo in the batch upload was an extreme close-up look at Halsey’s bare face without a stitch of make-up. She proudly showed off her freckles and bright eyes with a very slight smile on her face.

The second photo was a hilarious look at Halsey mid-sneeze with her hair tied up on the top of her head as she rocked an oversized sweater.

The third photo appeared to show the “Without Me” singer with only very minimal makeup and was another very close-up look at her face while she posed in her bathroom with a headscarf tied over her hair.

Another candid photo gave fans a look at the star eating a bowl of noodles with a pair of chopsticks as she kept things casual in a green and yellow tie die hoodie with the hood up. Others showed Halsey — who dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for her Disney Family Singalong: Volume II performance — pulling at her lower eye lid as well as enjoying a glass of white wine while she gave a cheers to the camera.

In the caption, she joked that she “felt responsible” to post the snaps after sharing so many glam photos over herself the past few weeks.

And it seems as though her fans most definitely appreciated getting to see the stripped back version of the talented singer. The comments section was overrun with messages of praise.

Demi Lovato was one of the big names to comment on Halsey’s post. She wrote, “Wow I appreciate this sm.”

“Always beautiful,” another person commented.

“Girl HOW do you get your skin to look like that we need a skin care routine asap,” a third person told the star in the comments section, referring to her glowing and blemish free natural skin.

“Ok but you’re still literally gorgeous in all of these,” another Instagram user commented with a blue heart.

The upload has received 1.7 million likes in 17 hours.

Notably, the star has been showing off a lot of skin with some stunning Instagram upload over the past few weeks.

One recent snap from the star showed her as she posed for the camera in a red-and-white polka-dot bikini which showed off her seriously tanned and toned figure and her multiple tattoos.