Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A White Bikini As She Sunbathes On The Beach: ‘Getting Some Vitamin D’

Tarsha posed on a leopard-print towel.

Tarsha Whitmore touted the benefits of sunlight while posing in a dazzlingly white bikini. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Australian model took to Instagram to share a stunning modeling shot that was taken on the beach. Unsurprisingly, the snap received rave reviews from Tarsha’s 842,000 followers.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo shoot as Queensland’s Gold Coast. To soak up some rays on the seashore, the model rocked a stylish two-piece from Oh Polly Swimwear. The bathing suit’s snow-white hue looked striking against her glowing, sun-kissed skin. Tarsha’s top had wide shoulder straps and a low square neck that exposed a teasing amount of her ample cleavage. The garment also featured ruching that accentuated her bust. The detail also added some visual interest to the otherwise plain top.

Tarsha’s bottoms left a lot less to the imagination. The model had paired her somewhat sporty top with a micro thong. The tiny garment featured a ruched, slide-style front that could be adjusted to show more or less skin. The side straps were slightly thicker than those of most string bikinis, and they didn’t tie on the sides. Tarsha was wearing them stretched up so high that the tops of their arches hit the smallest part of her tiny waist. The design also accentuated her curvy hips and elongated her shapely legs.

Tarsha was wearing her wavy blond tresses pulled up in a high ponytail, which was secured in place with a white scrunchie. The bright sunlight was making her golden hair glow as it tumbled down and brushed her left shoulder.

Tarsha was posing on her side on a leopard-print towel that had been placed on the sand. She was propping herself up with her left hand, and she was reaching up to touch her forehead with her right hand. Her legs were curled out to the side, and she was stretching her torso out to highlight her washboard stomach.

The background of Tarsha’s photo included a long stretch of beach that was being enjoyed by a number of people. Crashing waves, a clear blue sky, and a few towering resort hotels were also visible behind her.

In the caption of her post, Tarsha wrote that she was “getting some vitamin D.” Her Instagram followers were delighted that she shared a snap of her sunbathing session with them.

“You’re a dream,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“A vision,” read a remark that was followed by a long string of heart-eye emoji.

“Your white bikini looks perfect on your very beautiful tanned skin. Stunning,” a third admirer gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tarsha was pictured rocking a different white bikini in a throwback photo that she shared with her fans last week.