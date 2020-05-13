Ariana Grande Shows Off Beautiful Body In Gray Athletic Tank & Jeans

Ariana Grande showed off her beautiful body in a gray athletic tank top for a new Instagram share. Her many tattoos were prominently displayed from her hands to her shoulder blades and rib cage area. The “Stuck with U” singer shared two new pics to the social media site, positioning her body so fans could get a clear look at her ink and shapely figure.

Ariana appeared to be lying in the bed in the first selfie. She is smiling widely and leaning on her right arm in the updated share. Her left arm is positioned with her hand flat and lying just near her chin. Her long nails can clearly be seen, decorated with what appears to be a white polish and black accents.

She is wearing a gray athletic tank top. The low-cut garment shows off her cleavage. It features skinny straps that lie atop her shoulders and are connected in the back of the tank. It has an interesting double strap bottom that wraps around her body over her rib cage, securing at what appears to be the middle of her back. She paired that with a pair of light-colored jeans that sit at the small of her back.

In the second image, which has been liked over 5.4 million times, she is lying on her stomach and winking, making a kissy face at the camera.

Ariana’s body ink can clearly be seen in the selfie pics. It appears she has added to her collection of tattoos since the conclusion of her “Sweetener World Tour,” which ended in December 2019 after nine months on the road.

The singer and entertainer reportedly now sports 51 different images of body ink, reported Insider. She got her first ink in 2012, a small heart on her toe to commemorate the making of her debut album Yours Truly. Since then, she has continued to use body art as a way to mark certain moments in her life or just for fun.

Demi Lovato commented “we stan a tatted queen,” and fans appeared to agree, sharing their sentiments in the comments section of the share. Demi, Ariana, and Justin Bieber are all represented by the same management, Scooter Braun.

“Effortlessly stunning,” remarked a fan of the new, stunning image.

“I love how happy and healthy you look,” said a second follower.

“Holy moly!” exclaimed a third fan of the photo.

“Aaaw sooo cute, love uu my star,” said a fourth Instagram user.