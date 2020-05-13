WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Reportedly No Longer Under Contract, Potential Move To AEW Speculated

Reports are suggesting that WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who won multiple world championships in WCW and TNA (now Impact Wrestling) before finally debuting for Vince McMahon’s promotion in 2014, is no longer under contract with the company.

On Tuesday, Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin was the first to report on the matter, writing that Sting is currently not under contract with WWE. This development came after Mattel announced in a statement that it dropped the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion from its Legends Series 7 toy line, explaining that this was done “due to circumstances out of our control” and hinting that the retired wrestler’s toy might be reintroduced “if he becomes available to us again.”

Not too many details about Sting’s contract with WWE were mentioned, but Satin added that it’s still possible both sides will be able to work out the terms of a merchandising deal.

In the days leading up to the new rumors, speculation was rife that Sting could be moving on to WWE’s top North American rival, All Elite Wrestling. As pointed out by Satin, the 61-year-old legend recently posted tweets about AEW talents Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Separately, co-executive vice president Cody Rhodes further fueled the speculation by replying to the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast’s tweet of Mattel’s statement, posting a GIF that featured him with his hand to his ear, listening from a distance.

“And for all you fans out there who are wondering what the future holds for Sting, well ….. the only thing for sure about Sting …. is nothing’s for sure.” “IT’S SHOWTIME, FOLKS!” pic.twitter.com/J98xLmqbMq — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 12, 2020

Given Sting’s age and injury history, WrestlingNews.co wrote that the chances of seeing him wrestle again in AEW — should he join the company — are slim. However, the outlet added that Rhodes has prioritized hiring people who worked closely with his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, with former WWE producer Arn Anderson being one notable example.

Having debuted in WWE at the 2014 Survivor Series pay-per-view at the age of 55, Sting’s stint with the company as an active wrestler lasted less than a year and saw him lose both of his pay-per-view matches. Building on a feud that started at the aforementioned PPV, “The Icon” faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, losing in a match that featured guest run-ins from legendary factions D-Generation X and the New World Order. Later that year, he faced Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions but suffered a career-ending injury during the match.

With his in-ring career over, Sting became the headlining member of WWE’s Hall of Fame class of 2016. His last appearance for the company was on the February 25, 2019, episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was among several legends present for Ric Flair’s 70th birthday celebration, per Heel by Nature.