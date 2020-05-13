Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In A Red-Hot Bikini In A Sauna

Hailey got steamy in her bikini.

Hailey Baldwin, also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber, literally sizzled in a stunning new bikini photo shared to Instagram this week. The model wowed her almost 27 million followers on the social media site on May 12 as she hit the sauna in a skimpy red bikini to get her sweat on.

The snap showed Hailey sitting on a wooden bench inside the sauna with a large circular window behind her, which was wet with condensation. The room was made entirely of light wood on the inside and featured a curved roof.

The 23-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin covered her eyes with both of her hands for the photo as she sat with her legs together.

The stunning model had her blond hair scraped back away from her face and into a bun as she gave out a coy smile to the camera to show fans how she’s been spending her downtime amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for her bikini look, Hailey set pulses racing in a red two-piece that didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

It was made up of a strapless bandeau-style bikini top that stretched across her chest to show off her decolletage and her very toned tummy.

She opted to keep things matching with red bikini bottoms which equally showed off plenty of skin, shortly after she wowed her fans in a seriously plunging Dior patterned string two-piece for another photo shared online last month.

The tiny bottoms featured a small piece of red material which was held together by thin strings that stretched across her hips. She pulled the straps up to sit in line with her bellybutton to make her tanned model legs look even longer.

Plenty of fans left sweet messages for the star in the comments section of the steamy new upload.

“Honestly unbelievable, you are so perfect,” one person said.

Another called Hailey’s fit figure “BODY GOALS” in all caps with four fire symbols.

“WHEWWW,” another comment read with two heart eye emoji.

The jaw dropping bikini photo has received more than 1.1 million likes in the first 16 hours since Hailey shared it to her account.

The star’s stunning new swimwear snap came shortly after the model candidly opened up about self-confidence.

During a recent segment on their Facebook Watch show titled The Biebers, she admitted while chatting with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, that she had a “hard time” being constantly compared to his former girlfriends.

She added that seeing comparisons to stars such as Selena Gomez, makes her feel like “less of a woman.”