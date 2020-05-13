Anderson Cooper Reveals He Will Raise His Son Wyatt With His Ex, Benjamin Maisani

The CNN anchor says his friends are now his family.

Anderson Cooper says he will raise his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani.

Two weeks after announcing the birth of his son via a surrogate, the AC360 anchor explained to SiriusXM host Howard Stern that his ex has stepped in to co-parent Wyatt because he is like family to him.

“I don’t really have a family, so my friends have become my family,” Cooper told Stern, per Page Six.

Cooper and Maisani, a French nightclub owner, dated for 10 years and split in 2018.

Cooper explained that while he and Maisani didn’t work out as a couple, he wanted a second parental figure in his son’s life because he didn’t have that when he was growing up. The future newsman’s father, Wyatt Cooper, died when he was a young boy, so he and his brother Carter were raised solo by their mother, fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt. Cooper’s brother Carter died in 1988.

“When I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother, but it was my mom — she was not the most parental person and I wish some adult after my dad died had stepped in and just been like, ‘You know what, I’ll take you to a ball game,'” Cooper said.

The new dad, 52, added that if something happens to him, or even I something doesn’t happen to him, “if more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that.”

“You know, my ex is a great guy, and I think it’s good to have two parents if you can,” Cooper added.

Cooper noted that Wyatt will call him “Dad” or “Daddy,” while Maisani, 47, will be called “Papa.”

Of course, the proud father needn’t worry about not having support from his friends as he raises Wyatt. Longtime pal Andy Cohen has already declared their baby sons will be besties, so it sounds like some father-son playdates are in their future.

And on Cohen’s SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cooper revealed that he even received got a supportive phone call from music legend Elton John after Wyatt’s birth, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen, who received a similar call from the “Tiny Dancer'” singer when his own son, Ben, was born, noted that Cooper has now joined the Gay Dads Club. Cohen also dished that Sir Elton, has two sons Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, with his husband David Furnish, sent baby Ben a Gucci shirt and shorts set when he was born.

Cooper previously revealed that he told his mother about his plans to become a father shortly before her death last June.