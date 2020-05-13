Kelly Ripa & Mom Esther Are Twinning In Caftans 37 Years Apart

Kelly Ripa and her mother Esther are twinning in caftan looks 37 years apart. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the throwback pics as a way to show that some iconic fashion choices never really go out of style. Kelly posted eight pics to the social media sharing site as a way to both honor her mother and a style of chic loungewear.

In the first image, Esther Ripa was seen in a photo Kelly said was dated sometime in 1975. Esther is lovely in the brownish-tinged pic. She is wearing what appears to be a white caftan. Other women, seen behind her, are also dressed similarly. Kelly remarked in the comments section of the share that her mother was participating in a fashion show and “hated every minute of it” in response to a fan who asked if Esther was in a caftan pageant.

The retro dress has a scoop neck, showing off Esther’s long, lovely neck. It’s sleeves are elegantly draped, as seen by the length of the sleeve hanging off of Esther’s right arm. The garment has a contrasting trim. It follows the shape of the neckline and then, runs parallel in two lines down its front. Esther’s blond hair is up and she is smiling for the camera.

The second image, per Kelly’s caption, was taken during a trip to the Bahamas in 2018. Kelly is standing alongside her handsome father Joseph as the two enjoy some time together in the sun. Kelly is wearing a stunning caftan in contrasting green hues. The garment has a v-neck and sleeves that almost reach her wrists. The top of her orange bikini top can be seen through the sheer material. Joseph donned a polo shirt and shorts in the sweet image.

In subsequent images, Kelly is pictured in Hawaii during a 2012 trip at the Disney Aulani resort. She is seen in five different styles of caftans. In two images she is seen wearing a dark green version of the dress, that have long sleeves and floral prints. In subsequent pics, Kelly wore a lovely red and blue garment with white trim, and a chic tan and brown long version of the dress style with a halter top for an evening out with her handsome husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.

Mark approved of the photos, calling them “perfection.” Celebrity pals including actress’s Faith Ford, Debi Mazar, and Lisa Rinna, and reality stars Carson Kressley and Jenni “JWoww” Farley also applauded the timeless look.

Fans of the talk show host loved the pics, sharing their own positive statements in the comments section of the share.

“I had no idea you could wear those things out and about. I thought they were worn only at home like a robe. Cool! I will have to get me one!” remarked one fan.

“Nothing I love more than a Caftan!” said a second follower.

“You rock a caftan Kelly,” stated a third fan.