Winnie Harlow Wears The Tiniest String Bikini On A Rooftop

Winnie put her bikini body very much on show in an all pink look.

Winnie Harlow put her bikini body on full show for her whole neighborhood to see this week. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model treated her neighbors and her millions of followers to a good look at her fit and toned physique as she struck a seductive pose in her swimwear on a rooftop.

In a series of images posted to her Instagram account on May 12, the lingerie model posed for the camera in a tiny string two-piece while high above the ground.

One upload was made up of two photos of the 25-year-old supermodel as she rested back on her arms with her booty hovering over the roof.

Winnie wore her dark hair in seriously long braids that skimmed the top of the rooftop and gave the camera a very sultry glare.

As for her revealing bikini look, Winnie flashed plenty of her flawless model body as she wore a baby pink two-piece that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The triangle top plunged low at the chest to show off plenty of her decolletage as well as showing off her very toned torso. It featured thin strings which fastened around her back and the back of her neck.

She kept things matching when it came to her bikini bottoms. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant rocked seriously skimpy bottoms in the same baby pink color with thin strings which were tied into large bows over her hips.

Winnie — who previously showed off all her hard work in the gym in a tiny red bikini earlier this month — kept things very much matching on her feet too. She wore a pair of chunky sneakers in the same colorful shade.

In the second snap contained in the new upload, Winnie leaned all the way back as rested her booty on the roof. Winnie had her legs bent and propped herself up on her elbows as she gave fans a full look at her bikini body.

In the comments section, fans shared sweet messages for the star.

“MY QUEEN,” one Instagram user wrote with several red hearts.

Another said that the snapshots gave them “Barbie girl vibes.”

“Mamma mia. Really incredible in every way,” a third person commented with a heart eye emoji.

The upload has already received more than 156,000 likes.

Winnie’s been treating her 7.7 Instagram followers to a good look at herself in a number of different bikinis over the past few weeks.

Another recent social media upload from the beauty showed her as she gave fans a look at her impressive dance skills in a video shared to her Instagram and TikTok accounts. In it, she twerked in a bold and tiny tiger-print string two-piece.