‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday, May 14: Stephanie Models In Australia Before Wedding With Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, May 15 reveals one of the most spectacular fashion moments on the world’s most beloved soap opera, per TV Guide. The classic episode dates back to March 21, 2017, when Forrester Creations packed up and flew their models to Sydney, Australia. Expect a fashion show, glitzy designs, and even some espionage as Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes the fashion world to new heights.

Although it was Steffy’s wedding day, she chose to do a fashion show before tying the knot with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per Soap Central. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) expresses her surprise that Steffy wasn’t only focused on herself that day, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) explains that was just the way his daughter was put together.

Steffy and Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) model a glamorous collection for Forrester Creations and wow the audience in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House. After engaging with the press, Steffy and Ivy leave to get ready for the wedding.

In the meantime, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has flown in to accompany Thomas Forrester (then – Pierson Fode) to the wedding. She knows that Steffy will be upset when she sees her and asks Thomas if she should rather skip the wedding. But Thomas says that as long as she promises not to take any photos or videos, she should be fine. However, Sally knows that her grandmother expects pics from the ceremony so that they can sell it online.

Liam was also getting ready for the wedding. He’s a jittery groom because he knows that Steffy has something up her sleeve. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tries to calm his son, but Liam also notes that it’s a difficult day for his dad. Brooke and Ridge were also supposed to get married on the same day. Bill said that he was there for his son.

Later, Ivy again impresses upon the guests that no photos were allowed to be taken. Liam’s excitement is contagious as he waits for his bride. He presses Ivy for details but she remains mum, as does the wedding officiant.

Ivy announces the bride’s arrival and everyone looks around in bewilderment. Finally, Thomas spots his sister in the air. Steffy glides to her groom on a zip line. She makes a fashion statement in a bodysuit with a train around her waist.

Ridge walks his daughter down the aisle. Steffy does a double-take when she sees Sally who inconspicuously takes a few snaps of Ridge and the bride.

Steffy joins Liam at the altar and the officiant begins the ceremony.

Grab a front row seat because #BoldandBeautiful’s Fashion Week starts on Monday. ✨You won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/yghx7rKrq7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 8, 2020

cI