Nina Serebrova Bares Peachy Booty In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini

Nina Serebrova has been sharing some sizzling snaps from her photoshoots during the lockdown, and her latest Instagram post was no exception. The Russian beauty thrilled fans with a sun-kissed bikini shot on Tuesday, wherein she let herself be photographed from behind to show off her peachy booty.

The photo was taken in Naples, Florida, according to the geotag on her post, and portrayed the gorgeous brunette on the beach. Nina appeared to be standing close to the water’s edge and was looking out to sea. Frothy waves bordered the shoreline, with the view opening up to encompass a large expanse of calm waters and a bright, blue sky. A long pier stretched out into the distance, the single man-made element of the sunny seascape.

Nina was soaking up some sun in a skimpy bikini that showcased her enviable curves. Her long, dark tresses flowed down her back, making it difficult to tell whether she was topless or rocking a two-piece set. However, her thong bottoms were on full display and perfectly showed off her round posterior thanks to their revealing high cut. The item was a two-color design and sported a thick, neon-yellow trim going all around a tiny piece of white, triangular fabric that made up the back. The wide waistline sat low on her body, accentuating her lithe figure.

The photo captured her from the knee up, flaunting her hips and thighs. Nina held her legs closed together, showing off her incredible thigh gap. Her arms grazed her hips, framing her lower body and calling even more attention to her pert derriere. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, teasing a glimpse of her supple midriff.

Sunlight showered her arms and buttocks, illuminating her glowing tan. The Bang Energy elite model made her caption all about the golden rays of the sun, adding a sunshine emoji for further emphasis.

The update reeled in a lot of engagement from her fans, who left more than 44,800 likes and 653 messages on the photo overnight. Fellow models flocked to the comments section as well, complimenting the 33-year-old for the hot look.

Bang Energy babe Dasha Mart penned her message in Russian, with a Google translation revealing that she branded the look as “perfect.” Jessica Killings showed her appreciation for the post with a pair of fire emoji. Mexican bombshell Ana Paula Saenz also chimed in, leaving three heart emoji.

Latin model Yaslen Clemente took notice of Nina’s stunning physique in a comment that pointed to her curvy rear end, and which was trailed by a cat heart-eyes emoji.

Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez had something to say about the steamy shot, as well. “Yes dear,” read her message, followed by a heart-eyes and smiling-sun emoji.