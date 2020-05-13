Megan Thee Stallion Strikes A Sexy Pose In Tight Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion tantalized her 11 million followers yesterday with a new photo series of herself in a tight bodysuit. The rapper struck a sexy pose on the ground for the selfies and gave off a fierce vibe.

The snaps were similar but a little different. In the first one, Megan propped herself up with one arm and held up the phone with her other hand. She also posed on her knees that she spread apart and arched her back, leaving her booty on full show.

Her ensemble was black with netting-like accents. It had a low scoop cut in the back and thick straps, and it appeared to have long pants. The tag noted that the piece was from Rihanna’s line, Savage x Fenty.

Megan glanced at her phone screen and sported a dramatic makeup application that appeared to include dark lashes and bright red lipstick that was bordered by a darker red tone. Her eyes popped thanks to her use of what looked like pink eyeshadow that contrasted against the white highlights around her brows.

In addition, her hair was also striking. She bleached one side of her locks a light blond color and left the rest of her hair a darker tone. She wore it down in a heavy side part to emphasize her lighter locks.

Furthermore, the backdrop was visible in the mirror reflection. It revealed a white room with a wall that was made up of square glass panels. Further beyond it were windows that were covered in white curtains.

In the second picture, the rapper tilted her head to the right and struck the same pose on the ground.

The series proved to be a hit among her loving fans, and so far, it’s been liked over 1.4 million times.

“SHE SO BADDDD,” gushed a supporter.

“Miss MEGAN MA’AM,” declared a second devotee.

“I wish I could be her. She is amazing. She’s so pretty,” mused a third social media user.

“‘You know yo fav Rapper can never keep up with Megan,'” complimented another follower.

Megan also shared another eye-catching update five days ago that received over 1.2 million likes. That time, she opted for throwback pics of herself sitting on white bleachers at a stadium. She wore her platinum blond locks down and brushed around her left shoulder as she held a large cell phone in her right hand. The rapper wore a bright red, long-sleeved crop top and a pair of colorful bikini bottoms. The photo was seemingly shot on a cloudy day.