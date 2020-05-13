Valeria Mercado Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bikini

Valeria Mercado caught her Instagram fans’ attention yesterday with a new bikini pic and shared a two-part update today of herself in the same, small ensemble. In the images, the model showcased her hourglass figure in a black bikini and talked about her “glow” in the caption.

In the first snap, she stood with her left hip popped and her right hand on her upper thigh. She tilted her head to the side and parted her lips in a coy manner.

Her swimsuit had a classic triangle-cut top and tiny thong bottoms with straps that rested high on her hips. Her cleavage, curvy hips, and toned abs were on full display.

She wore hair extensions for the occasion, opting for extremely long and platinum blond locks that she wore in a ponytail. Her locks featured perfect curls and the longest part reached her legs.

Valeria accessorized with a striking pair of black sunglasses with heart-shaped frames with a cat-eye accent. These were tagged with the Saint Laurent Instagram account. She also wore a pair of extra-long gold hoop earrings. Although her eyes were partially obscured thanks to her sunglasses, it looked like she wore shimmery eyeshadow. Her apparent pink lipstick, however, was easily visible and her dark red lip liner added a flirty vibe to her look.

The image was taken on a sunny day and Valeria’s skin glowed in the light.

In the second photo, she stood in the middle of the pool railings and placed her hands on either side of it. She propped up her left knee and gave another sultry look.

The update has been liked over 33,300 times so far and her many followers appeared to love the shots.

“The internet is shaking m’am,” declared an adoring fan.

“The queen just had to do it,” gushed a second social media user.

“That happy glow different,” agreed a third devotee, referring to the caption.

“She does it Every time come through bawdyyy,” raved another supporter.

Valeria also took to her social media page on April 15 to show off her figure, that time in yellow, lacy lingerie. She sat indoors and held a bouquet of yellow flowers in her right hand and smiled widely. She wore her hair down in a heavy part with defined curls and wore a couple of silver necklaces. Behind her was a well-decorated space with multiple green plants and a floor-length mirror that was propped against the wall.