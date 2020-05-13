Tyler Perry Sets July Restart Dates For Production On BET’s ‘Sistas’ And ‘The Oval’

Tyler Perry has announced July restart dates for two of his BET shows to begin production for their second seasons, Deadline reported.

With extreme precautions in place, Perry has laid out an extensive plan to resume production for Sistas and The Oval on his Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios lot.

According to Deadline, both series have a 22-episode count and will film consecutively on 2 ½ week shooting schedules. Sistas is set to start July 8, with The Oval to follow July 28. Is it said that Perry’s guidelines for resuming production meet local and federal regulations, and are expected to go “above and beyond the unions’ recommendations.”

While the crew consists primarily of local hires in Atlanta, the cast will be flown in using Perry’s private plane from Los Angeles and New York. For safety, all parties will be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding the plane – only boarding if their test results are negative.

Upon arrival at Tyler Perry Studios, they will be tested again, and quarantined in their rooms pending those results. Testing will be administered onsite multiple times throughout production to monitor the health and ensure the ongoing safety of all cast and crew.

Once a military base, the 330-acre lot has ample housing on the premises. Those housing spaces will serve as the living quarters for cast and crew as they will remain sequestered on studio grounds throughout the duration of production. In a previous interview with Deadline, Perry extensively detailed his plans to safely restart production.

Hollywood is still working on a compete plan to reopen its industry, with production currently still shut down across the entire country. If all goes according to plan, Tyler Perry Studios will be the first U.S. studio to restart production since the threat of COVID-19 impacted the industry.

Perry stated he would only restart production if every cast member was on board with returning. With everyone in agreement, Perry will be the blueprint for Hollywood to reopen its doors and safely get back to business.

BET shared the announcement via their official Instagram account, congratulating the cast, crew and production teams on both Sistas and The Oval. The celebratory caption featured the champagne bottle emoji, and tagged cast members for both shows.

Sistas cast member Novi Brown commented on the post, “THANK YOU EVERYONE!!! NEVER GIVE UP.”

Tyler Perry serves as writer, director and executive producer on Sistas and The Oval. He will be sequestered on the studio grounds along with his cast and crew throughout production.

The Inquisitr previously reported that productions would be allowed to use all of the facilities on the studio lot, which include a gym, as well as a bar and restaurants.